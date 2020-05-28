MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota saw its biggest single-day jump in COVID-19 deaths Thursday as officials report an additional 35 deaths. The Minnesota Department of Health says the state’s death toll is now at 967.
Meanwhile, the state’s number of lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases has risen to 22,947, up 493 from Wednesday.
Currently, 606 people are in Minnesota hospitals battling COVID-19, with 242 in intensive care beds. Health officials are keeping a close eye on ICU capacity, as beds are increasingly being taken up by COVID-19 patients and those undergoing elective surgeries.
Since the start of the outbreak in March, 225,208 people in Minnesota have been tested for COVID-19, with 8,676 tests being processed on Wednesday alone. Well over half — 16,655 — have recovered and no longer require isolation.
The state’s goal is to be able to process 20,000 tests a day, which is enough for any resident showing symptoms to get tested.
For most people, COVID-19 symptoms are mild, such as fever and coughing. However, the disease, which attacks the lungs, can be deadly to the elderly and those with underlying issues.
