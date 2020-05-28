(WCCO) — In reaction to George Floyd’s death, peaceful and violent protests have taken over parts of Minneapolis during the last couple days. Demonstrations have since spilled over into St. Paul, where large groups of people gathered along University Avenue. Local police have warned people to avoid the Midway area.
Minnesota leaders have called for peace. But moved by protests in Minnesota, and the tragedy that caused them, people have taken to the streets in other cities.
Wednesday night saw an uprising in Memphis, Tennessee, where demonstrators outside a police precinct marched down a busy avenue and were confronted by police in riot gear. Arrests were made, and the avenue was closed overnight.
RELATED: Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman Says George Floyd Investigation Will Take Time
Memphis mayor Jim Strickland issued a statement earlier empathizing with the protesters. “It’s right and understandable for people to express their frustration through peaceful protest; however, I wish last night’s protesters would have all had on masks, been six feet apart, and gone through the proper channels to ensure everyone’s safety. By not doing so, protesters and our officers were unnecessarily put at risk.”
In Los Angeles, California, on Wednesday afternoon, protesters moved through downtown, at one point blocking a major highway. The situation became heated at times, with two police cruisers vandalized and one person injured.
RELATED: Gov. Tim Walz Activates National Guard In Response To George Floyd Protests
A tweet from the Los Angeles Police Department read, “We hear your anger & your pain. We will always facilitate freedom of speech. Period. All we ask is that protests are held in a safe & legal manner.”
This afternoon dozens of people gathered in New York City‘s Union Square to protest. At least five arrests were made for civil disobedience.
You must log in to post a comment.