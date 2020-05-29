



— One night after Minneapolis Police’s 3rd Precinct building was overtaken and burned down during protests over the death of George Floyd, demonstrators are starting to gather at the 5th Precinct building late Friday night.

Protesters taunted members of the Minnesota State Patrol as they held a line near the torched precinct right before the 8 p.m. curfew took effect.

Large crowds seen protesting on Nicollet and 31st outside of the Fifth Precinct. Video footage credit: CE Visuals. | https://t.co/S21uToJNeE pic.twitter.com/w9aTgr74QF — WCCO – CBS Minnesota (@WCCO) May 30, 2020

Dressed in full riot gear, troopers did not budge, but as soon as the Minnesota National Guard members appeared, protesters were warned they were in violation of the Gov. Tim Walz’s executive order. The crowds then followed the National Guard west down Lake Street. All along, the crowd was hit with tear gas, but they continued to move and follow the solders.

Big crowd of protesters outside Minneapolis PD 5th precinct at Nicollet and W. 31st Street. Mostly calm.@WCCO pic.twitter.com/4Xxp63OF1Z — Jeff Wagner (@Jeff_Wagner4) May 30, 2020

The scene was chaotic, with law enforcement spraying tear gas into the crowds, while protesters threw water bottles, and some drivers sped dangerously down Lake Street, with some passengers hanging out of the vehicles and throwing projectiles.

At about 10 p.m., a couple hundred protesters began stopping traffic on Interstate 35W, marching and practicing civil disobedience. WCCO’s Mike Max at the scene said a brush fire was set near the interstate, a UPS truck was taken over and ransacked. But protesters left the area, heading towards the 5th Precinct building off of 31st Street and Lake Street.

The gathering at the 5th Precinct, which is about four miles west of the 3rd Precinct, has been largely peaceful, with protesters slowly beginning to leave the area by about 11 p.m. — about the same time a Wells Fargo branch near the 5th was looted and set on fire. Looters also hit the Stop-N-Shop gas station across from the precinct.

There are more protesters than law enforcement on south Minneapolis streets as of late Friday night.

Minneapolis City Councilmember Alondra Cano tweeted her reaction to the continuing unrest.

“Gas station on Lake and Park is on fire, our MFD can’t get to it safely due to crowd of people. Governor pulled out the national guard he had promised; we are doing our best to have MPD fill in their absence. Pray for Lake Street tonight,” Cano said.

Those in violation of the curfew can face a misdemeanor charge, which entails 90 days in jail and a $1,000 fine.

