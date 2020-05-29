MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Amid protests on Thursday night following the death of George Floyd, popular Indian restaurant Gandhi Mahal was burned and damaged.
However, according to a statement on Facebook, owner Ruhel Islam said they will be able to recover and called for the justice of Black lives in Minnesota.
“Let my building burn,” he said. “Justice needs to be served, put those officers in jail.”
Gandhi Mahal is located across the street from the Lake Street and Hiawatha Avenue AutoZone, which was burned to the ground on Wednesday night as part of the George Floyd protests.
Many small businesses in the area were also damaged, but neighbors in the area have volunteered to assist with clean-up.
Powerful words from the family that owns Gandhi Mahal, hours after the restaurant burned down.#Minneapolis #wcco #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/AgGng0gsEP
— Christiane Cordero (@ChristianeWCCO) May 29, 2020
The third night of George Floyd protests were chaotic: Minneapolis police continued to launch rubber bullets an gas canisters at the crowd, CNN reporter Omar Jimenez was arrested while on air, MPD surrendered the 3rd precinct building as it burned, and Gov. Walz activated the national guard to “to help protect Minnesotans’ safety and maintain peace.”
STAY INFORMED: Read the latest news surrounding George Floyd’s death.
You must log in to post a comment.