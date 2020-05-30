MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota’s death toll in the COVID-19 pandemic has reached a benchmark. There have now been more than 1,000 deaths to the virus.
The Minnesota Department of Health issued the latest figures about the spread of the coronavirus throughout the state, and reported that there had been 30 more deaths in the last day, bringing the state’s total to 1,026.
Meanwhile, the state’s number of lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases has risen to 24,190.
Currently, 589 people are in Minnesota hospitals battling COVID-19, with 263 in intensive care beds, slightly up from the previous day’s total. Health officials are keeping a close eye on ICU capacity, as beds are increasingly being taken up by COVID-19 patients and the backlog of elective surgeries that, for a time, were not taking place amid lockdowns.
MORE: MDH’s Situation Update For COVID-19
Since the start of the outbreak in March, 242,508 people in Minnesota have been tested for COVID-19, with 8,635 tests being processed on Thursday, roughly the same figure as the day before.
The state’s goal is to be able to process 20,000 tests a day, which is enough for any resident showing symptoms to get tested.
