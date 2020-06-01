MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — More than 350 people were arrested in the Twin Cities over the weekend as authorities initiated a combined response to the unrest following the death of George Floyd in police custody.
The Minnesota Department of Public Safety said early Monday that 362 people were taken into custody since the Multi-Agency Commanded Center was established Friday, which was the first night a curfew was implemented in Minneapolis and surrounding cities.
Public safety officials did not specify how many of the weekend arrests were of people violating curfew, rather than riot, looting or arson.
Also not specified was how many of those arrested were out of state, as leaders over the weekend told reporters that those responsible for much of the chaos last week were thought to be outside agitators. Leaders later walked those statements back after early analysis showed that most of the people arrested were from Minnesota.
Floyd’s death on Memorial Day sparked protests in Minneapolis and across the nation after cellphone video showed a white police officer, Derek Chavin, kneeling on Floyd’s neck for several minutes as he pleaded for help. Chavin is charged with manslaughter and murder.
The protests began peacefully in Minneapolis last week, but were followed by nights of escalating violence, with rioters ransacking stores, burning buildings and even destroying a south Minneapolis police station.
On Saturday, the Minnesota National Guard was fully mobilized with thousands of soldiers clearing Twin Cities streets with tear gas and rubber bullets just minutes after curfew. The result was many more arrests and much less looting and arson.
