MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — While most Target stores around the Twin Cities have reopened, two remain closed following last week’s riots in south Minneapolis.
The two Target stores closed are Lake Street and the Uptown store, both of which were looted amid the unrest following the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody.
The Uptown store is closed until further notice, according to a statement from Target, while the Lake Street location will be closed at least until the end of the year, as it sustained significant damage.
RELATED: Lake Street Location Will Be Rebuilt And Support Will Be Provided For Workers, Community
Near the Lake Street location, which is close to the intersection were Floyd died, Target team members are providing support for the community, offering basic first aid supplies, water and other essentials through partnerships with local nonprofits.
Over the nights of rioting last week, hundreds of stores along Lake Street were damaged by looting and fires. Some were burned to the ground. Since then, volunteers carrying brooms and garbage bags have flooded the area, helping to clean up and rebuild businesses, many of which are minority owned.
Target says that team members affected by the store closures will be paid for up to two weeks of scheduled hours. They will also be able to get shifts at nearby Target locations.
You must log in to post a comment.