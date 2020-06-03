Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A lightning strike is believed to be the cause of a house fire Tuesday afternoon as thunderstorms rumbled over central Minnesota.
The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a house fire shortly before 3 p.m. on County Road 40 in Farming Township.
The homeowner, a 52-year-old man, told deputies he heard a large bang and saw a flash near his garage. When he ventured outside, saw that some of his siding had melted.
Flames then shot up on the home’s roof. Crews responded and knocked down the flames, although the home sustained heavy smoke and fire damage.
No injuries were reported.
