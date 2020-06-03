MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Crews spent the day cleaning up and blocking off streets on the campus of North Central University in downtown Minneapolis. Organizers were finalizing plans for a private memorial to honor George Floyd.
The memorial will be held at the University’s sanctuary on Thursday afternoon.
The civil rights organization National Action Network is helping organize the event. Rev. Al Sharpton, who held a vigil for Floyd on May 28, will be delivering the eulogy.
The family attorney Benjamin Crump will give also give a statement.
Floyd’s family members from all over the country will also be participating.
STAY INFORMED: Click here to keep up to date on news surrounding George Floyd’s death
While the memorial service will be broadcast on local media, it is not open to the public. Organizers said there would be no public standing room immediately around the worship space, only overflow.
A guest list has not been made public, but a spokesperson for Mayor Jacob Frey said he does plan on attending.
The memorial service will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. It will be broadcast live on WCCO-TV and on CBSN Minnesota.
You must log in to post a comment.