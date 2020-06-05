



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As Minnesotans expect to learn the state’s next steps in reopening Friday, the state announced an additional 712 cases of COVID-19 and 33 more deaths.

The Minnesota Department of Health says the state’s death toll is now at 1,148, with 26 of the new fatalities being people in long-term care facilities.

Since the start of the outbreak three months ago, 26,980 people have contracted the disease. Most of them — 21,864 people — have recovered and no longer need to be in isolation.

The majority of the disease’s victims (922 people) have been residents in long-term care facilities, particularly nursing homes. While most people suffer mild symptoms from COVID-19, the disease can be fatal to the elderly and those with underlying conditions.

Currently, 478 people are in Minnesota hospitals battling the novel coronavirus. Of them, 220 are in intensive care — down 24 from Thursday.

Now that calm has returned to the Twin Cities following days of unrest, testing is again on an upward trajectory. In the last 24 hours, more than 10,000 tests were processed. The state’s goal is to be able to process 20,000 tests a day.

On Friday afternoon, Gov. Tim Walz is expected to move the dial on what businesses will be allowed to reopen and under what restrictions.

The last loosening of restrictions came Monday, when salons were allowed to open with reduced capacity and restaurants could serve dinners outdoors.

CONTACT US: Do you have a story about the COVID-19 pandemic to share with us? Please contact us here.