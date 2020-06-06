MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) – Mourners are holding a private memorial service in George Floyd’s North Carolina hometown while the nation’s capitol prepares for what is expected to be the city’s largest demonstration against police brutality yet.
Military vehicles and officers in fatigues closed off much of downtown Washington to traffic ahead of the planned march.
It was expected to attract 200,000 people outraged by Floyd’s death 12 days ago at the hands of four former Minneapolis police officers.
Floyd’s family held an emotional memorial service in Minneapolis on Thursday afternoon. The service included choir and organ music, and a passionate eulogy delivered by Rev. Al Sharpton.
Protests have continued in Minneapolis since George Floyd’s death. The message of ending police brutality against Black people in the United States has yet again sparked marches across the country and globe – including cities such as London, Paris, Berlin, and Sydney.
