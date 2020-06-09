



A Minneapolis man has been charged with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide in the death of a Coon Rapids man.

Abdullahi Ahmed Mohamed, 22, has also been charged with two counts of criminal vehicular operation for the high-speed collision that injured another driver, and for leaving the scene of the collision.

The charges stem from an incident on the morning of June 8.

According to the criminal complaint, the crash happened around 5:20 a.m. after a vehicle ran a red light at the intersection of Lowry Avenue and Marshall Street Northeast.

When officers arrived they saw a multi-vehicle crash with a Chevy Tahoe “completely engulfed in flames.” The driver, identified as 35-year-old David Gene Olson, was trapped inside and died on-site.

Witnesses state that they saw Mohamed’s silver Honda Accord speeding on Lowry Avenue Northeast, run a red light and smash into the victim’s Chevy Tahoe, the complaint says. Both the Tahoe and Accord then struck a Honda Odyssey. Court documents say the victim in the Odyssey sought medicial attention for abdominal pain.

According to the criminal complaint, a blood trail from Mohamed’s Accord led police to the suspect. Officials say Mohamed suffered multiple injuries and told officers that he was not in any of the vehicles. Later, he told authorities that he was a passenger.

Officials say two other passengers in the Accord were also injured. Both men claimed to have no knowledge of who else was in the car. Inside the vehicle, police found an open bottle of Hennessy Cognac, a marijuana “blunt,” a tightly-rolled dollar bill commonly used for “snorting” narcotics and an unlabeled pill bottle with multiple pills inside.

Traffic video of the crash shows Mohamed running a red light and speeding into the intersection where he hit the Tahoe which immediately started on fire.

There is currently a warrant out for Mohamed’s arrest.