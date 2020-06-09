MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota’s Department of Health (MDH) on Tuesday reported there are now 307 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, along with 20 more deaths.
The additional deaths bring the state’s death toll to 1,217.
Currently, 455 people are in Minnesota hospitals battling COVID-19, with 199 in intensive care beds. Health officials are keeping a close eye on ICU capacity, though the number of ICU beds being used by those with COVID-19 appears to be on the downward trajectory.
The state’s total confirmed COVID-19 cases is now 28,523. Of that number, 24,221 have recovered and do not need isolation.
There has been concern over an uptick in COVID-19 cases due to large daily protests in the Twin Cities, some of which have attracted thousands of people. The MDH has urged those who attended protests, vigils and cleanup events to get tested for the virus.
The state’s goal is to be able to process 20,000 tests a day, which is enough for any resident showing symptoms to get tested. On Monday, over 7,700 people were tested for the virus.
For most people, COVID-19 symptoms are mild, such as fever and coughing. However, the disease, which attacks the lungs, can be deadly to the elderly and those with underlying issues.
