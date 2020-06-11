Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Best Buy is getting ready to reopen its stores for indoor shopping next week.
The Richfield-based company says more than 800 of its U.S. locations will reopen Monday, with more than 9,000 employees heading back to work.
Best Buy locations have been closed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, curbside pickup has been available.
When stores reopen next week, guests and employees will be asked to wear face masks. Store capacity will be capped at 25%.
