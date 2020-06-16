Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man arrested in Colorado is linked to a fire that destroyed the 3rd Precinct police station in Minneapolis.
Sources tell our CBS affiliate in Denver that 22-year-old Dylan Robinson was arrested Sunday in Breckenridge, Colorado.
He’s expected in Federal Court in Denver on Tuesday afternoon, on aiding and abetting charges.
The 3rd Precinct was one of the hundreds of buildings in the Twin Cities severely damaged in the riots following the death of George Floyd.
A number of people have been arrested for arson connected to the riots. Meanwhile, rewards are being offered for tips that lead to an arrest.
