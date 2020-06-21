MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — Minneapolis police are investigating after a shooting left one person dead and 11 others injured overnight.

According to police, on Sunday morning at 12:37 a.m., numerous 911 calls reported multiple people shot on the 2900 block of Hennepin Avenue South.

There, officers found several people suffering from gunshot wounds. Police say a preliminary investigation has determined that individuals on foot started shooting in the mid-2900 block of Hennepin Ave. S. and moved north. People ran from the scene and the suspects also fled.



Police say a total of 12 victims — all adults — suffered gunshot wounds. One of the injured, a man, died at the hospital.

The remaining 11 victims suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

No one is in custody at this point. Five detectives have been brought in to investigate.

An initial tweet from Minneapolis police advised the public to avoid the area in Uptown Minneapolis, a commercial district that includes several bars and restaurants. Minnesota began allowing bars and restaurants to reopen with limited service on June 1 after some six weeks of closure because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Photographs posted to social media showed windows at the Landmark’s Uptown Theatre and another storefront shot out.

Screams were audible on a live video posted to Facebook that showed the aftermath at the scene. Small crowds of people gathered, with some crouched over victims lying on the pavement before police officers on bicycles showed up to attend to them. Splatters of blood on the pavement were visible in the video after the victims were taken to local hospitals — some via ambulance and others in private vehicles, according to the police release.

The area is about 3 miles (5 kilometers) west of the Minneapolis commercial area and neighborhood hit by rioting in the wake of George Floyd’s May 25 death after being arrested by Minneapolis police.

Floyd’s death has sparked a move to overhaul the Minneapolis Police Department, with a majority of City Council members pledging support for dismantling a department that many community activists have called brutal and racist. That’s prompted pushback from opponents who question how citizens will be protected from violent crime. Even the most aggressive proponents for change have acknowledged it’s many months away and they’re not sure what it will look like.

Anyone with information in the Uptown shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. Tips can be submitted electronically.

