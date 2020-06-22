MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police are investigating two separate shootings Monday afternoon that happened within two hours, injuring at least eight people.
According to police, officers arrived at the first shooting at about 2:30 p.m. to the 1600 block of North Morgan Avenue. Officers said at least four people had been shot and one person seriously injured. Three others were transported to the hospital with injuries, as well.
Two of those shot sustained non-life threatening injuries, and one person was listed in critical but stable condition. The extent of the injuries on the fourth person have not yet been reported.
Officers then responded to reports of a second shooting at about 4:09 p.m. on the 600 block of West Broadway Avenue.
When officers arrived, they encountered four victims. They were all transported to area hospitals. At this time, authorities say it appears the victims involved are adults and their injuries are non-life threatening.
Police are investigating both shootings. It is unknown at this time if the incidents are related.
