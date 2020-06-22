MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A bustling entertainment district turned into a bloody spectacle over the weekend in south Minneapolis.

Dustin Sanchez is a longtime resident of the Uptown neighborhood.

“It was pop, pop, pop, pop, pop. And I was just kind of sitting there watching it, and I had two shots go past my head,” Sanchez said.

He dodged the bullets, but 11 people did not, and a young father lost his life. Several businesses were also struck by bullets.

“I came over to help, we were cleaning up projectiles, glass, cleaning up blood,” Sanchez said. “It’s just stupid, the violence. It’s not needed here anymore.”

Sanchez, a father or four, says his family chose the area because of walkability and convenience. Lately, he says it’s been a hotbed of tension and frustration.”

Sammie Abraham gingerly sits down to talk with us as a bullet remains lodged in his left leg. Sammie was one of 12 people shot outside Hoban Korean BBQ in Uptown Minneapolis early Sunday morning. One person died. He says he knows at least six of the victims shot. @WCCO pic.twitter.com/OKZZ1LpRTk — Jeff Wagner (@Jeff_Wagner4) June 22, 2020

“There is like zero authority here. We’ve called 911 a couple of times and they told us we were on our own because they don’t have people to come down and help,” Sanchez said. “There is no help with city officials or police right now. There are literally citizens trying to keep people off our block right now, keep people off our street.”

Kory Harris is another concerned neighbor.

“Have some common sense,” Harris said. “There’s no need for the violence, we need to come together.”

The numbers show a surge of shootings over the past 30 days. Six people were shot and wounded at Club 200 on West Broadway Avenue on June 14. And a data map shows the amount of gunfire reports in the city over the past 30 days is more than 1,600 and climbing. Eight more people were shot Monday in north Minneapolis.

“I just want to have a family and live here and enjoy here in our community, watch it continue to grow,” Sanchez said.

The Minneapolis Police Department tells WCCO they are getting pushback if they do answer calls right now, or if they don’t. But they plan on continuing to answer calls when people need help.

Citizens are also encouraged to film responding officers with cellphones. Police Chief Medaria Arradondo believes if more people use their phones during police encounters, there will be more accountability.

Arradondo is not yet releasing details on who the shooter was in Uptown early Sunday morning.