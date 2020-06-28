NEW YORK (AP) — José Rosario, a member of the Minnesota Twins’ Dominican Summer League roster, has been suspended 50 games following a second positive test for a drug of abuse.
He is one of four minor league players whose suspensions were announced Sunday by the Commissioner’s office.
Cincinnati Reds pitcher Vladimir Gutierrez was also suspended for violating the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. The 24-year-old right-hander received an 80-game suspension after testing positive for Stanozolol, a performance-enhancing substance.
READ MORE: ‘A Few’ Minnesota Twins Players Have Tested Positive For COVID-19, Team Official Says
Reza Aleaziz and Juan Idrogo, minor league pitchers for the Los Angeles Dodgers, also received suspensions. Aleaziz was suspended 50 games after testing positive for Amphetamine, and Idrogo received a 72-game ban after testing positive for gw501516, a performance-enhancing substance.
Gutierrez went 6-11 with a 6.04 ERA in 27 starts at Triple-A Louisville last season. The 24-year-old Aleaziz went 4-0 with a 2.37 ERA in 25 relief appearances last year, mostly for Ogden of the Pioneer League.
Idrogo is a member of the Dodgers’ Dominican Summer League roster.
(© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
You must log in to post a comment.