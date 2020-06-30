Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police say a 7-year-old boy was shot in the foot Tuesday night during a drive-by shooting.
The department’s ShotSpotter system was activated just before 7:30 p.m. on the 1100 block of Lowry Avenue North. Officers were en route to the scene when they were notified that a boy had been shot.
Investigators say the boy and his father were walking out of E & L Supermarket & Deli when someone drove by and opened fire.
The boy was taken to an area hospital, and is expected to survive. Police are investigating, and say no one is in custody yet.
