Coronavirus: Latest News | Community Resources | COVID-19 Info | Download Our App | CBSN Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After conducting 170 COVID-19 tests, the University of Minnesota said seven student-athletes from multiple sports have tested positive for the virus.
The student-athletes who tested positive during tests administered in June have since been asked to self-isolate and follow health protocols.
During this time, they will have access to all necessary resources and will be in daily communication with members of Minnesota’s athletic medicine staff, according to the university.
Before participating in physical team activities again, student-athletes will undergo additional COVID-19 testing and screening. A team physician will also have to clear the student-athletes before they are allowed to return to play.
The university says that contact tracing was conducted and any individual who was potentially exposed was asked to quarantine to help prevent spreading the virus.
You must log in to post a comment.