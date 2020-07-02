Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Bloomington say two men are in custody in connection to last month’s aggravated robbery at Penn Lake Roast Beef.
The suspects, a 20-year-old St. Paul man and a 19-year-old Columbia Heights man, were both arrested Wednesday.
Officials say the suspects confronted Penn Lake Roast Beef owner Kevan Tran on June 16 as he was closing up for the night and shot him.
According to Bloomington Police, Tran is still being hospitalized for his gunshot injuries. If you’d like to help the family with medical expenses, click here.
WCCO-TV does not name suspects until they have been formally charged.
