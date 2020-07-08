MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Federal officials are offering a reward for information on those who set fire to two Minneapolis post offices during the nights of unrest following George Floyd’s death.
In a statement Wednesday, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service says it’ll offer up to $50,000 to information leading to an arrest and conviction of a person involved in burning the Lake Street Post Office or the Minnehaha Post Office.
In the statement, officials released a photo of two people believed to be involved. Anyone with information on their identities is asked to call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455. (The reference case number is 3083228.)
The arsons occurred between May 28 and May 30, just days after Floyd was killed by Minneapolis police. Ex-office Derek Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder in Floyd’s death.
The fatal arrest sparked riots and protests in the Twin Cities. Hundreds of buildings were damaged, looted and set on fire — some were burned to the ground. Damage estimates for Minneapolis alone are believed to be upwards of $100 million.
Mail service for the damaged Lake Street and Minnehaha post offices were relocated to different post offices in the city. It’s unclear when the post offices will be rebuilt and opened.
