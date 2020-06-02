MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The U.S. Postal Service has resumed service in the Twin Cities in the wake of rioting following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.
Service was suspended on Thursday following the first night of looting and fires along Lake Street in south Minneapolis. Two offices damaged amid the nights of unrest, Minnehaha and Lake Street, have had their operations relocated.
For those usually serviced by the Minnehaha location (ZIP code 55406), mail will be relocated to the main Minneapolis post office downtown, near the Minneapolis Federal Reserve Building. For those usually serviced by the Lake Street location (ZIP codes 55408 and 55409), mail will be relocated to the North 12th Street location, just off Hennepin Avenue downtown.
At both of these locations, a special window has been set up to allow those whose businesses and homes were damaged by the fires to get their mail. A photo ID will be required for all pick ups.
Two stations which remain closed are the Powderhorn station, which is slated to open Wednesday, and the Loop station downtown, which is closed until further notice.
The Postal Service says it has removed some collection boxes in Minneapolis and St. Paul. They will be returned once it is deemed safe for mail carriers to collect mail without incident.
