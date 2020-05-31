



WCCO’s chopper appears to have gotten images of a semi-truck attempting to drive through crowds on the Interstate 35W Bridge across the Mississippi River, before some report the driver being pulled from the cab.

There were thousands of people on the bridge when it came through at what appeared to be top speeds. The driver, according to scanner traffic, has been taken to Hennepin County Medical Center.

This is a developing situation and few details are immediately available. What follows is the story that we had previously posted prior to the incident.

At least two large, separate groups of protests over the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers have amassed in the Twin Cities Sunday afternoon, and are now on the move.

Interstates and major highways in the area have now been closed at 5 p.m., three hours earlier than what was originally planned.

Closures came hours sooner than originally announced. Minutes before 5p, @MnDOT announced road closed at 5 https://t.co/iINUPNlxzU — Jennifer Mayerle (@jennifermayerle) May 31, 2020

in Minneapolis, a large group of thousands gathered for a “No Bail” march, which began at the U.S. Bank Stadium. At about 4 p.m., the group started to march through the streets of downtown Minneapolis. Their march moved from the stadium over to Hennepin Avenue Bridge, then over to Interstate 35W by about 5:30 p.m., where thousands took a knee and a moment of silence.

WCCO reporter David Schuman says there were reports of a female protester who was injured en route to the interstate by a vehicle.

Meanwhile, a Justice for George Floyd march began with a rally at the Minnesota State Capitol. Midway throughout the afternoon, the march started moving and ultimately made their way onto Interstate 94, where they started marching west.

We’re on the move with the protestors. George Floyd’s name rings out. 10-20 cars blocked at an intersection honking their horns in support. This is powerful pic.twitter.com/VmqE6UY5eA — David Schuman (@david_schuman) May 31, 2020

Schuman says that, in relation to the concerns about protests flaring up the spread of COVID-19 in the state and across the country, he observed at least three-quarters of protesters wearing face masks.

Gov. Tim Walz, on Sunday, extended the curfew order, which again goes into effect at 8 p.m. in both cities, along with many other suburbs in the surrounding area. Also, Metro Transit said they were going to continue suspension of all service on buses, LRT and commuter rail through at least Monday, June 1. And many Minneapolis-area highways will once again close overnight.

