MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Hennepin County judge in the case against four officers charged in George Floyd’s death just issued a gag order in the case.
It means all parties — officers, attorneys and anyone involved in the case — are ordered not to talk about the case or disclose evidence.
In the gag order, the court says “continuing pretrial publicity in this case by the attorneys involved will increase the risk of tainting a potential jury pool and will impair all parties’ right to a fair trial.”
MORE: Read the full gag order here. (.pdf)
It comes a day after the attorney for Thomas Lane, Earl Gray, filed a request to dismiss charges against his client.
Lane is facing charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder. In the motion to dismiss, Lane’s attorney submitted transcripts of body-worn cameras, and the transcript of a BCA interview with Lane.
Gray argues Lane was attempting to manage the situation, as opposed to someone attempting to commit a crime. Gray says the charges lack probable cause.
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison’s office says he will oppose the motion to dismiss. The state has until Aug. 10 to file that response.
