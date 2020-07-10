MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It was another night of gun violence in Minneapolis, with at least five people shot and one person killed.

The fatal shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Friday on the city’s north side, near Farview Park, on the 2900 block of 6th Street North. The Minneapolis Police Department says a man in his 20s was found dead at the scene. A woman with critical injuries was brought to a hospital for treatment.

No arrests have been made in the case. Police say this was one of several overnight shootings.

Investigators are also looking for the person responsible for shooting a teenager Thursday evening in north Minneapolis. The shooting happened around 7 p.m., near the intersection of 25th Street North and Lyndale Avenue.

The 16-year-old victim is expected to recover. Police say he is not cooperating with investigators.

Another shooting Thursday night left two people hurt on the city’s south side. Police say the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. at the East Phillips Park Basketball court, at the intersection of 24th Street and Cedar Avenue South.

The Minneapolis Park Police say the victims were two men, ages 24 and 29. Both were hospitalized. Investigators say the suspect drove off before officers arrived at the scene.

All of these shootings remain under investigation, and they come after another night of violence this week, in which two people were fatally shot and five others were wounded.

So far this year, there have been at least 32 homicides in Minneapolis.