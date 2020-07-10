MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Late Friday afternoon, a large group of demonstrators blocked off the 35W bridge in Minneapolis, protesting the killing of Ethiopian singer and activist Hachalu Hundessa.
Hundreds of people blocked off the bridge, then exited towards University Avenue, going up to 4th Street. They then marched to Holmes Park, where they appeared to have dispersed.
This wasn’t their first demonstration: on July 1, a group blocked 1-94 in Minneapolis for over an hour.
Hundessa was killed on June 29 in Addis Ababa. His protest songs encouraged the Oromo people to stand up and resist oppression. Hundreds have died in the Oromia region of Ethiopia protesting his death. Hundessa’s death has also inspired the Oromo diaspora and allies abroad to protest.
As of 6:30 p.m. on Friday, State Patrol has reopened 35W in both directions.
