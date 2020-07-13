MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The number of daily COVID-19 deaths in Minnesota remains in the single digits even as hundreds of new cases are being counted in the state each day.
On Monday, the Minnesota Department of Health said that in the last 24 hours, 499 people tested positive for the disease and two more people had died from it — the lowest daily death count since mid-April.
Minnesota’s death toll for COVID-19 is now at 1,504. Most of the victims have been residents in long-term care.
Since the start of the outbreak in March, 42,772 people have tested positive for the disease. So far, more than 36,000 of those patients have recovered and no longer require isolation.
Currently, 247 people in Minnesota hospitals are battling the disease, with 144 people in intensive care. In the last month, hospitalizations have been trending downward.
Also on Monday morning, leaders in Minnesota’s Republican-controlled Senate called for an end to Gov. Tim Walz’s emergency powers. The governor has been using these powers to respond to the pandemic with emergency orders.
Walz is currently considering whether or not to implement a statewide face mask mandate.
