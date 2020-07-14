Severe Weather:The latest updates on storms moving across Minnesota.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — More Minnesota cities are requiring face masks indoors. Duluth and Minnetonka join the growing list — ordinances passed in both cities at council meetings last night.

The health department is still trying to decide whether a statewide mask mandate makes sense for Minnesota.

Gov. Tim Walz has asked the state to look at data from other areas to see if requiring masks made a big impact.

A new model from the “Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation” predicts Minnesota will average around 330 new cases of COVID-19 each day this fall. However, if wearing masks becomes more universal, the model predicts only around 50 new cases each day.

A number of other cities have had mask ordinances in effect for weeks if not months now, including both Minneapolis and St. Paul, along with Rochester, Mankato, Edina, and Winona.

