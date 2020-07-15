Coronavirus: Latest News | Community Resources | COVID-19 Info | Download Our New App | CBSN Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota House of Representatives once again rejected a measure that would have limited Gov. Tim Walz’s ability to extend the peacetime state of emergency.
Earlier in the week, the Republican-controlled Minnesota Senate approved the measure, which they had done before earlier in the year. The DFL-controlled House has blocked the measures to this point.
As expected, on Monday Gov. Tim Walz did extend his emergency powers for another 30 days.
House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt (R-Crown) spoke out Tuesday night about the House results.
“Tonight Democrats refused to even allow a vote on ending Gov. Walz’s emergency powers. The governor is set to make major decisions on a statewide mask mandate and school reopenings, and Democrats seem content to let him make those decisions alone without the input of the legislature. We must end the governor’s emergency powers and work together to manage Minnesota’s continued response to COVID-19.”
