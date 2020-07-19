MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The animals at the Minnesota Zoo in Apple Valley are seeing more visitors.
Members got the chance to walk the grounds Sunday. Zoo officials say their new experience is designed with the health and safety of guests, staff and animals in mind.
Masks are required for everyone ages 3 and up, and visitors will follow a one-way flow of traffic during their stay, according to spokesperson Zach Nugent.
“Once you enter we have different directional signs and barriers set up really to keep people from going a different direction. So you are going to be visiting the paths in a certain way, and there are opportunities if you do have to exit, you can cut across a different path do a loop and exit from there,” Nugent said.
The zoo will reopen to the public Friday. All tickets must be purchased in advance online for a specific date and entry time.
