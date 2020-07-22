MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Just hours before Gov. Tim Walz was set to announce a statewide requirement of face masks in public spaces, Minnesota health officials reported another 507 cases of COVID-19 and four deaths.

The Minnesota Department of Health says the state’s death toll is at 1,552. A graph of the fatalities shows the numbers plateauing, as daily deaths have mostly been in the single digits for about a month.

This is a significant decline. Just weeks ago, in early June, daily death reports were as high as 33. For perspective, that’s more or less how many people die of COVID-19 in a week.

When deaths were at their peak, the vast majority of victims were patients in long-term care facilities, such as nursing homes. Recently, however, there have been a number of younger people dying. On Monday, health officials reported that a 9-month-old child with no underlying conditions died; on Wednesday, one of the fatalities was an individual in their 20s.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 cases are continuing to increase in Minnesota with hundreds of new infections reported each day. The state’s current tally of total cases since the start of the outbreak is at 47,961. Of those, more than 42,000 have recovered and no longer require isolation.

As of Wednesday, 273 people are in Minnesota hospitals batting the infectious disease, with 119 patients in intensive care. In the last 24 hours, seven more patients have entered the ICU.

With the state’s increased testing capacity, health officials are keeping an eye on a particular metric: the positivity rate. This metric should drop with increased testing. However, spikes in the rate could detect localized outbreaks.

If the positivity rate climbs to 15% or more than 5% over a two-week period, health officials will consider rolling back Minnesota’s COVID-19 restrictions. According to the state’s coronavirus response website, the rolling positivity rate average for the first two weeks of July was about 5%.

On Wednesday afternoon, the governor is expected to issue a statewide mandate requiring face masks in indoor public spaces. Several other states, particularly in the south and along the East Coast, have already implemented mask mandates. None of Minnesota’s neighboring states have issued mask mandates.