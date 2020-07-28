(CBS Sports) — Justin Jefferson, the 22nd overall pick in this year’s draft, was one of four Vikings players that were placed on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday. The league’s recently-implemented reserve/COVID-19 list includes players who either tested positive for the virus or who have been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons.

If a player falls into either category, their team is required to immediately place the player on the list. Teams are not permitted, per the agreed-upon NFL-NFLPA policy, to comment on player’s medical status other than referring to roster cuts. Furthermore, teams may not disclose whether a player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.

Earlier in the day, the Vikings announced that Eric Sugarman, the team’s head trainer VP of sports medicine as well as the club’s infection control officer, tested positive for COVID-19 along with members of his family. The four players mentioned in the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list have not had any contact with Sugarman, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

