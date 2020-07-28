MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) announced Tuesday that it’s moving a number of its fall sports to the spring season, including football.
The sports to be affected by the move are football, men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s cross-country, and volleyball. MIAC is working to develop spring schedules for these sports, which have been deemed medium- or high-risk by the NCAA for COVID-19 transmission.
“Our number one priority is the health and safety of students and staff,” said Paul Pribbenow, Chair of the MIAC Presidents’ Council and Augsburg University President. “The decision to postpone competition for many of our fall sports was very difficult, as we know how much our student-athletes want to compete and how important athletics are to each of our campuses, but we need to put ourselves in a position to return to play as safely as possible.”
Men’s and women’s golf and men’s and women’s tennis will yet be played in the fall, although only against conference opponents. Both sports have been categorized as low-risk for virus transmission.
Earlier this month, MIAC canceled all non-conference contests for the fall sports season.
