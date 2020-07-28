MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police have identified a suspect in connection to the “Umbrella Man” seen breaking windows and helping to incite a riot during the George Floyd protests.

According to police, the suspect was seen in viral videos breaking glass of the Auto Zone in south Minneapolis on the late afternoon of Wednesday, May 27. Looting and arson incidents started not long after. Until then, the protests were relatively quiet, according to police.

“The actions of this person created an atmosphere of hostility and tension … this individual’s sole aim was to incite violence,” Minneapolis police said.

The suspect is also believed to have spray painted “free s— for everyone zone” on the front doors of the Auto Zone.

RELATED: ‘Not Our Officer’: St. Paul PD Says Social Media Post Claiming One Of Its Officers Incited Mpls. Riots Is False

For weeks, attempts to identify the suspect have been unsuccessful. That is until a tip was emailed to Minneapolis police in July.

The tip identified the “Umbrella Man” as a 32-year-old man who is a member of the Hell’s Angels and wanted to “sow discord and racial unrest” by breaking the windows and spray painting what he did.

Police confirmed that the man is a member of the Hell’s Angels and an associate of the Aryan Cowboys, which is a known prison gang out of Minnesota and Kentucky. The suspect is also believed to be involved in a recent incident in Stillwater where a Muslim woman claimed she was racially harassed by biker gang members wearing Aryan Cowboys vests.

According to police, the man has a striking resemblance to the “Umbrella Man” including facial features and height.

A search warrant has been filed to view all cell phone activity from the suspect on the day of May 27. Police did not mention any arrests being made.

WCCO does not name suspects until they have been formally charged.