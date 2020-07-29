MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Three weeks ago, a Twin Cities man told police he attacked three of his female relatives with a wrench. The attack left one of the women dead and two with critical injuries. Now, all three victims are dead.
Eleanor Ekers, 31, of Maple Grove, died last week at North Memorial Health Hospital due to complications stemming from blunt force head injuries, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office says. On Wednesday, her mother, Linda Ekers, died in the hospital, a CaringBridge page reports.
The women were gravely injured on July 8 when a 34-year-old relative attacked them inside a Maple Grove home. According to a criminal complaint, David Ekers, of Plymouth, hit the women with a wrench. He told police that he tried to kill his sister, mother and grandmother because he didn’t want to be on medication or go back to the mental health hospital.
The grandmother, a 86-year-old woman, died a day after the attack.
David Ekers is currently charged with counts of murder and attempted murder.
