MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The primary for local and statewide races in Minnesota is just nine days away. One of the most widely followed races is the one for U.S. Senate.

Democratic incumbent Sen. Tina Smith is trying to get reelected. On the Republican side, primary voters will choose between John Berman, Cynthia Gail, Bob Carney, James Reibestein and Jason Lewis.

Lewis is the GOP endorsed candidate.

The race has been relatively quiet so far — with neither Smith or Lewis running any major ad buys. It’s also been overshadowed by a series of unprecedented events — COVID and the death of George Floyd and the ensuing riots have dominated local headlines.

Republican Jason Lewis has staked out his turf on defending individual freedoms amidst the waves of COVID bans and shutdowns. The latest figures show his fundraising has lagged.