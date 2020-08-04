MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With one week until the primary, Minnesota’s DFL Party has filed a federal elections complaint against Congresswoman Ilhan Omar‘s Democratic challenger.

The complaint alleges Antone Milton-Meaux‘s campaign has concealed aspects of the millions he has received by not fully disclosing the donors.

DFL Chairman Ken Martin says it also appears the campaign is illegally paying vendors off the books.

Milton-Meaux’s campaign has raised $3.2 million in the last three months, which is six times more money than Omar raised in the same period.

Milton-Meaux released this statement Tuesday night:

Today the DFL announced that they’re filing an FEC complaint against my campaign. This is a frivolous and baseless claim. And this is a continuation of more divisiveness and distraction from my opponent, Rep. Ilhan Omar, who is clearly desperate.

Scott Thomas, a former FEC commissioner and four time chair of the FEC, who reviewed numerous complaints during his 30 year career with the FEC said, “The complaint by the DFL would be rejected by the FEC because it lacks merit. LLCs are recognized legal entities under the law that provide liability protections, protect separate personal assets of those who form them, and provide bank privacy and tax benefits as well.

Further, the Minnesota DFL will find LLCs listed as payees on many campaign finance reports of many candidates and party committees, including those of Rep. Omar. The LLCs receiving payments were legitimate entities, and the described purposes for the payments were accurate. If the reporting here involved also helps insulate against the “blacklisting” practices of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, that is simply an additional legitimate reason for using the LLC business format and established reporting practices.” Thomas serves as FEC counsel for the campaign.

Organizations and consulting firms are trying to preserve their professional careers and their livelihoods in spite of the onerous decision by the DCCC, frankly, that is chilling and dangerous to the democratic process.