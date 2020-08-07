MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Days before Minnesota’s primary election, another complaint has been filed by the Federal Election Commission against Antone Melton-Meaux.

Melton-Meaux is challenging Rep. Ilhan Omar for Minnesota’s Fifth Congressional District. Because the district is so overwhelmingly Democratic, Tuesday’s primary is widely expected to pick the winner.

The Campaign Legal Center filed the complaint Friday, saying that Melton-Meaux’s campaign has “disguised over 77 percent of its total spending by routing funds through three recently created LLCs.”

“None of the three LLCs appears to have other clients, nor do they appear to have any existence outside of the campaign; instead, the facts indicate that the LLCs were created for the purpose of contracting with Antone for Congress,” the complaint continues.

In a statement, Melton-Meaux called the claim “frivolous,” and said it was a “continuation of more divisiveness and distraction” from his opponent. “The complaint by the DFL and CLC would be rejected by the FEC because it lacks merit,” he said.

This is not the first complaint Melton-Meaux has faced. On Tuesday, the Minnesota Democratic Party filed an FEC complaint against him. In the past three months, he has raised $3.2 million – six times more money than Omar raised in the same period.

— esme murphy (@esmemurphy) August 7, 2020

Omar has also faced FEC complaints in the past. She is running against four challengers from her own party in the Minnesota primary.