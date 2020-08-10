(WCCO) — Will there be Minnesota Gophers football this season? As the coronavirus pandemic continues, and the scheduled start of the fall season approaches, that’s been the big question. It’s increasingly looking like the answer is no.

According to sports personality Dan Patrick’s source, 12 of the Big Ten’s 14 presidents have voted not to play college football this fall. Iowa and Nebraska voted in support of a season. The final decision will be announced Tuesday.

According to Dan's source, 12 of the 14 Presidents from the Big 10 have voted against having a Fall College Football season. Iowa and Nebraska were the two that have been pushing to play. — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) August 10, 2020

The Pac-12 will reportedly announce its plan to forgo fall football tomorrow as well. The remaining Power Five conferences — the ACC, Big 12 and SEC — are still deliberating on their next steps.

The Power Five conference commissioners met Sunday to discuss the fall college football season. High-ranking voices suggest fall football this year is unlikely given the current state of the coronavirus pandemic and the direction it appears to be taking. The talks were to continue Monday.

The Mid-Atlantic Conference announced its decision this past Saturday to postpone its fall season for all sports. (It will attempt to play in the spring.) It was the first FBS conference to go that route, opening the door for other conferences to follow. Other smaller conferences, including the SWAC, MEAC, Patriot League and Ivy League, canceled the fall season last month.

The cancellation would be disappointing for a Gophers football team coming off an 11-2 season and a win over Auburn in the Outback Bowl and ranked in the preseason top 20

Just a couple days ago, the Big Ten announced it would continue practicing with helmets only. “We understand there are many questions regarding how this impacts schedules, as well as the feasibility of proceeding forward with the season at all,” as the statement read. “As we have consistently stated, we will continue to evaluate daily, while relying on our medical experts, to make the best decisions possible for the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes.”

Over 30 players from Power Five conference teams have already decided not to play this season, pointing to health concerns. The group includes possible first-round draft picks.

Many college football players came together Sunday in support of a fall season. Under the #WeWantToPlay and #WeAreUnited banners they expressed their desire to play alongside demands for health, safety and the eventual creation of a college football players association. Star quarterback Trevor Lawrence of Clemson appears to be the unofficial face of the movement.