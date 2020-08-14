Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities police department is asking the public’s help in finding a teenage fugitive accused of running over a police officer last month.
The Crystal Police Department says 19-year-old Shi Sho, of Des Moines, Iowa, ran over a female officer’s leg on July 15 following a car chase in the north metro. He was arrested and charged with second-degree assault and fleeing a police officer.
While Sho posted bail, he failed to appear in court. He is currently a wanted fugitive, police say. Anyone with information on Sho’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.
Authorities caution that Sho is to be considered dangerous.
You must log in to post a comment.