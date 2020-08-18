MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Brooklyn Park police now say the 2-year-old child who died Saturday after being shot inside an apartment was accidentally shot by his 3-year-old brother.
Police were originally searching for a 20-year-old man, and said he was seen running from the Huntington Place apartments on Zane Avenue and 73rd Avenue North after the shooting, but that was false.
Five adults were inside the apartment when the shooting happened, and all gave conflicting statements to investigators, including the lead involving the 20-year-old. The gun used in the shooting also went missing.
The boy’s mother, her boyfriend, and the boy’s grandmother were all arrested this past weekend. All three have since been released.
Investigators now say the victim, identified as Ny’Angleo Amir-Cortez Hodges, and his 3-year-old brother found the gun inside the apartment, and were playing with it Thursday morning when it went off, striking the 2-year-old in the abdomen.
Criminal charges are expected to be filed soon, but it is not clear who will be charged.
You must log in to post a comment.