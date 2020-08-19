MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two Twin Cities men are facing federal charges in connection to armed robberies in Bloomington and St. Paul.
Devon Glover, 21, of St. Paul, and Marshawn Davison, 19, of Columbia Heights, are both facing charges of Hobbs Act robbery, which concerns interstate commerce, the U.S. attorney for the District of Minnesota announced Tuesday. Glover is also indicted on charges of brandishing and discharging a firearm during a robbery.
The charges stem from a June 16 robbery in Bloomington and a June 23 robbery in St. Paul, officials say.
The Bloomington robbery targeted Penn Lake Roast Beef. The owner, Kevan Tran, suffered gunshot wounds to his hand and abdomen. He ran to a nearby liquor store, where an employee called 911.
The St. Paul robbery occurred at a liquor store and also left an employee injured.
In connection to the Bloomington robbery, Minnesota prosecutors have charged Glover and Davison with attempted murder.
