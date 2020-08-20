MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo addressed ways the department is making the city safer during a city council committee meeting Thursday.
“The tide is not turning as quickly as I’d like to see it turn,” Arradondo said.
READ MORE: Chief Arradondo On ’60 Minutes’: ‘We Cannot Afford To Take Away’ Minneapolis Police
He said there is less group-related violence overall, like when almost a dozen people were shot outside of an Uptown night club in June. He also says MPD has made significant arrests through its partnership with the Violent Crime Task Force.
Chief Arradondo is asking neighborhood groups to coordinate with police for continued safety initiatives.
READ MORE: Worried Residents Sue Minneapolis Leaders Over Crime Spike
You must log in to post a comment.