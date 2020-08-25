MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota’s largest school district, Anoka-Hennepin, is going to start the fall semester with hybrid learning and a two-week distance learning period for older students.
Following a school board meeting Monday night, the district said it planned to have high school and middle school students start with distance learning for the first two weeks (Sept. 15-25) before switching to hybrid learning.
Elementary students are slated to start hybrid learning on Sept. 15.
RELATED: What Happens If A COVID-19 Case Is Confirmed In A Classroom?
To prepare students for the hybrid learning format, there’ll be an orientation week from Sept. 8-11. There’s be no formal classes during this period. Formal classes are slated to start for all students on Sept. 15.
Orientation week events will include conferences with students and parents, as well as transition events for kindergarteners, sixth graders and ninth graders.
The district says it will monitor COVID-19 data in the local community and adjust the learning format as necessary. District officials say the goal is to eventually return all students to safe in-person learning.
The Anoka-Hennepin School District serves roughly 37,000 students across two north metro counties.
