MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — During a night of multiple fires, the Minneapolis Fire Department says two people were rescued after a restaurant fire on the city’s southeast side.
On Wednesday morning, Minneapolis fire officials said crews responded to four structure fires overnight, including Brit’s Pub on 1110 Nicollet Mall, Tires Plus at 1103 West Lake Street and a Walgreens on 4323 Chicago Avenue.
A fourth fire was located at the China Wok restaurant on the 2800 block of 27th Avenue South. There, two people, who were residents on the second floor above the restaurant, were rescued by fire crews. One resident was rescued from the roof and another from a second floor window using ladders.
No injuries or fatalities were reported in any of the four fires.
Fire officials have not said if the fire is connected to looting and destruction incidents that occurred in downtown Minneapolis Wednesday evening and into the overnight hours. The unrest began following a rumor that police killed a man on Nicollet Mall Wednesday afternoon. Police released a video on social media showing the man, a homicide suspect, shooting himself.
A fire broke out at Brit’s Pub around 11:30 p.m. While the fire at the restaurant appears to have been contained to the front room, the extent of the damage remains unknown.
All four fires are under investigation.
