MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Vikings are currently meeting to decide whether or not to hold Thursday practice, according to WCCO’s Mike Max.

The move comes as a number of teams, not just from the NFL, have been putting a pause on business as usual, in the aftermath of the officer-involved shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The Vikings would be scheduled to be on the field at 2 p.m. Thursday if they do hold practice.

WCCO’s Norman Seawright III reports that the Green Bay Packers are among the teams that have already cancelled practice.

Teams in three pro-sports leagues postponed Wednesday night’s games in protest of the shooting of Blake.

