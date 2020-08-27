MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Vikings are currently meeting to decide whether or not to hold Thursday practice, according to WCCO’s Mike Max.
The move comes as a number of teams, not just from the NFL, have been putting a pause on business as usual, in the aftermath of the officer-involved shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
The Vikings would be scheduled to be on the field at 2 p.m. Thursday if they do hold practice.
WCCO’s Norman Seawright III reports that the Green Bay Packers are among the teams that have already cancelled practice.
Press conference has been further postponed until further notice. https://t.co/fuuPwyEE9x
— Norman Seawright III 👟 (@SeawrightSays) August 27, 2020
Teams in three pro-sports leagues postponed Wednesday night’s games in protest of the shooting of Blake.
You must log in to post a comment.