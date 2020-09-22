MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As the fall season begins, Minnesota health officials are reporting 10 more COVID-19 deaths and 513 additional cases Tuesday.
With the additional deaths, the state’s total now stands at 1,979 deaths. Of those deaths, 1,430 have been patients in long-term care facilities. Half of the newly reported deaths were patients in long-term care.
There are now 91,422 positive cases confirmed since the pandemic began in the state in March. Health care workers account for slightly more than 10% of those cases, with 9,776 confirmed cases among their ranks.
RELATED: MSHSL Votes To Reinstate Fall Volleyball, Football Seasons
More than 82,000 of those who contracted the virus no longer need to quarantine.
In the last 24 hours, 9,415 tests were completed. About 1.3 million people in Minnesota have taken COVID-19 tests since March.
In regard to hospitalizations, there are 290 currently needing treatment — 136 of those needing intensive care.
According to the state’s Dial Back Dashboard, the state’s positivity rate is about 5% as of Sept. 13, due to data lag.
