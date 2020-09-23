MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Five people were hospitalized overnight after being shot outside a north Minneapolis bar.
The Minneapolis Police Department says officers responded early Wednesday morning to a chaotic scene outside of the Broadway Pub and Grill on West Broadway Avenue, near the North 2nd Street intersection.
Two victims were found at the scene. Emergency crews brought them to Hennepin Healthcare for treatment. Additionally, three other victims arrived at the downtown Minneapolis hospital with gunshot wounds.
In total, five people — three men and two women — were shot and hospitalized. All of the victims’ injuries were described as non-life-threatening.
Investigators say the shooting was apparently sparked by an argument that erupted with gunfire.
So far, no arrests have been made. The shooting remains under investigation.
In June, another shooting outside Broadway Pub and Grill left six people hurt and one dead.
You must log in to post a comment.